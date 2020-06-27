Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool

300 E. South Street #6005 Available 07/29/19 300 E South st. #6005, Live the downtown lifestyle in this beautiful 6th floor 1 bedroom/ 1 bath condo downtown near Lake Eola. - AVAILABLE TODAY! 300 E South st. #6005, Live the downtown lifestyle in this beautiful 6th floor 1 bedroom/ 1 bath condo downtown near Lake Eola. High quality laminate wood floors, washer and dryer, 2 covered parking spaces, walk in closet and large bathroom. Fitness Center, pool, gated community. HOA approval required prior to move in $75 fee.



(RLNE4288558)