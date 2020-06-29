2987 Lindale Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Baldwin Park home that is light, bright and ready for immediate occupancy. This home has wood floors, plantation shutters, stainless steel appliances and granite counters in the kitchen. The large master bedroom en suite features a large walk in closet, double vanity, a garden tub and separate shower. There is a fenced in yard.

Finally, this home provides access to the three community pools, one located around the corner, two fitness centers, meeting space and a pavilion that can be used for entertaining! Baldwin Park is centrally located within a close proximity to Orlando Executive Airport, Winter Park and Downtown Orlando. Lawn care included.Sorry no pets. Welcome home!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,850, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,850, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

