2987 Lindale Avenue
Last updated October 14 2019 at 11:10 PM

2987 Lindale Avenue

2987 Lindale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2987 Lindale Avenue, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Baldwin Park home that is light, bright and ready for immediate occupancy. This home has wood floors, plantation shutters, stainless steel appliances and granite counters in the kitchen. The large master bedroom en suite features a large walk in closet, double vanity, a garden tub and separate shower. There is a fenced in yard.
Finally, this home provides access to the three community pools, one located around the corner, two fitness centers, meeting space and a pavilion that can be used for entertaining! Baldwin Park is centrally located within a close proximity to Orlando Executive Airport, Winter Park and Downtown Orlando. Lawn care included.Sorry no pets. Welcome home!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,850, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

