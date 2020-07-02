2963 LINDALE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Rarely does a Baldwin Park garage apartment with so many features become available. This property is more than 700 square feet with a large bedroom with walk-in closet; an open concept kitchen, living room and dining combination; laundry room; one car garage and additional parking available in front of garage in alleyway. As a Baldwin Park resident you will have full access to the celebrated community fitness centers, pools, and clubhouses. Outdoor recreation is available in the numerous neighborhood parks and walking trails along nearby beautiful Lake Baldwin. Plenty of shopping and dining is available in Baldwin's Park Village Center or many of the destinations that surround Baldwin Park - downtown, Winter Park, Audubon Park Garden District, Mills 50, and the Milk District, and Ivanhoe Village. Rent includes all landscaping as well as some utilities. This home is ready for move-in!