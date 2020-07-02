All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2963 LINDALE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2963 LINDALE AVENUE
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

2963 LINDALE AVENUE

2963 Lindale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Baldwin Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2963 Lindale Avenue, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Rarely does a Baldwin Park garage apartment with so many features become available. This property is more than 700 square feet with a large bedroom with walk-in closet; an open concept kitchen, living room and dining combination; laundry room; one car garage and additional parking available in front of garage in alleyway. As a Baldwin Park resident you will have full access to the celebrated community fitness centers, pools, and clubhouses. Outdoor recreation is available in the numerous neighborhood parks and walking trails along nearby beautiful Lake Baldwin. Plenty of shopping and dining is available in Baldwin's Park Village Center or many of the destinations that surround Baldwin Park - downtown, Winter Park, Audubon Park Garden District, Mills 50, and the Milk District, and Ivanhoe Village. Rent includes all landscaping as well as some utilities. This home is ready for move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2963 LINDALE AVENUE have any available units?
2963 LINDALE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2963 LINDALE AVENUE have?
Some of 2963 LINDALE AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2963 LINDALE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2963 LINDALE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2963 LINDALE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2963 LINDALE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2963 LINDALE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2963 LINDALE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2963 LINDALE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2963 LINDALE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2963 LINDALE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 2963 LINDALE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 2963 LINDALE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2963 LINDALE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2963 LINDALE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2963 LINDALE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court
Orlando, FL 32804
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach