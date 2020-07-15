2863 South Conway Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The Gardenia is our 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment home. The thoughtfully designed living/ dining rooms are excellent for entertaining and provide access to the fully screened in private balcony. The master bedroom has plenty of natural light and an oversized walk-in closet. Additional highlights of the apartment home include a full size washer and dryer, ice maker, and garbage disposal, plank vinyl flooring on 1st floor homes.

*Apartment 111 is our model home and is not available for rent. We have two gardenia model homes coming available in early August.*



**Pricing and Availability Subject to Change Daily** Please visit our website www.sawgrassapartments-prg.com for more information.Photos/Videos provided are a mix of available apartments and our model apartment home.

**Apartment Homes are only able to be rented through PRG Real Estate-the owner and managing partner of Sawgrass Apartments**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.