2800 Pickfair St

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking internet access

Fully furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home just 2 miles southeast of Downtown Orlando. The home is conveniently located close to Market on South, Milk District, Hourglass District, and Thornton Park. Just a few blocks south of 408 allows easy access to the 408 and I-4, within an established neighborhood, great for walking and exercising.



Newly renovated with beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, brand new contemporary cabinets and newer steel appliances. Original hardwood floors provide a hint of the home's original charm and easy maintenance. Updated paint and windows and plantation blinds throughout.



Carport parking (1 car) with additional street parking for additional vehicles.

No pets allowed.

Laundry room included (on site).

Water, electricity, Internet and Lawn maintenance shared/split.

Rental Agreement (Flexible) 1 to 3 to 6 months.

Monthly $1,650 and $1,000 Security deposit.

Accepting applications through AVAIL.co.