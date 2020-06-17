All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:10 AM

2800 Pickfair St

2800 Pickfair Street · No Longer Available
Location

2800 Pickfair Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Como

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Fully furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home just 2 miles southeast of Downtown Orlando. The home is conveniently located close to Market on South, Milk District, Hourglass District, and Thornton Park. Just a few blocks south of 408 allows easy access to the 408 and I-4, within an established neighborhood, great for walking and exercising.

Newly renovated with beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, brand new contemporary cabinets and newer steel appliances. Original hardwood floors provide a hint of the home's original charm and easy maintenance. Updated paint and windows and plantation blinds throughout.

Carport parking (1 car) with additional street parking for additional vehicles.
No pets allowed.
Laundry room included (on site).
Water, electricity, Internet and Lawn maintenance shared/split.
Rental Agreement (Flexible) 1 to 3 to 6 months.
Monthly $1,650 and $1,000 Security deposit.
Accepting applications through AVAIL.co.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 Pickfair St have any available units?
2800 Pickfair St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2800 Pickfair St have?
Some of 2800 Pickfair St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 Pickfair St currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Pickfair St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 Pickfair St pet-friendly?
No, 2800 Pickfair St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2800 Pickfair St offer parking?
Yes, 2800 Pickfair St does offer parking.
Does 2800 Pickfair St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 Pickfair St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 Pickfair St have a pool?
No, 2800 Pickfair St does not have a pool.
Does 2800 Pickfair St have accessible units?
No, 2800 Pickfair St does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 Pickfair St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2800 Pickfair St has units with dishwashers.
