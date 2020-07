Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated gym pool tennis court carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Lake View Condo at Lake Fredrica - Freshly painted 2 bedroom 2 bath split plan upstairs condo. Nice open kitchen with updated wood cabinets and under cabinet lighting, all appliances, nice porch with vinyl windows, and freshly painted. The bedrooms have plush carpeting, the kitchen and baths are tiled, and the great room is a newer laminate. Lots of natural light. Relax in the gazebo by the lake. Community Pool, Fitness Center and Tennis Courts.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4561156)