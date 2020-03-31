All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2608 MEETING PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2608 MEETING PLACE
Last updated May 30 2020 at 6:07 AM

2608 MEETING PLACE

2608 Meeting Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Baldwin Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2608 Meeting Place, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Most popular floor plan! Highly sought after 3/2 corner unit with wraparound porch, tree top and park views. Open floor plan. Split bedroom plan. Gourmet kitchen with center island/breakfast bar. Bank of french doors brings in lots of natural light. Northeastern exposure keeps the porch shady and cool year round. Wonderful master suite with large walk in closet. Indoor laundry. 1 car garage. New Paint and carpet throughout. Baldwin Park offers 3 pools, park, playgrounds, 2 fitness centers, 2 clubhouses and downtown shopping area. Sorry no pets! Non smokers only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 MEETING PLACE have any available units?
2608 MEETING PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2608 MEETING PLACE have?
Some of 2608 MEETING PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 MEETING PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2608 MEETING PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 MEETING PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2608 MEETING PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2608 MEETING PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2608 MEETING PLACE offers parking.
Does 2608 MEETING PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2608 MEETING PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 MEETING PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 2608 MEETING PLACE has a pool.
Does 2608 MEETING PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2608 MEETING PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 MEETING PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2608 MEETING PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St
Orlando, FL 32835
Cortland World Gateway
15050 Ember Springs Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr
Orlando, FL 32810
Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr
Orlando, FL 32818
Avery Place Villas
5917 Mustang Pl
Orlando, FL 32822
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave
Orlando, FL 32819
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive
Orlando, FL 32835
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach