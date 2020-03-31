2608 MEETING PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Most popular floor plan! Highly sought after 3/2 corner unit with wraparound porch, tree top and park views. Open floor plan. Split bedroom plan. Gourmet kitchen with center island/breakfast bar. Bank of french doors brings in lots of natural light. Northeastern exposure keeps the porch shady and cool year round. Wonderful master suite with large walk in closet. Indoor laundry. 1 car garage. New Paint and carpet throughout. Baldwin Park offers 3 pools, park, playgrounds, 2 fitness centers, 2 clubhouses and downtown shopping area. Sorry no pets! Non smokers only.