2600 Amherst Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

In the heart of College Park, cute 2/1 bungalow as a non-smoking home. Amenities include ceiling fans, blinds throughout, drapes, dishwasher and washer & dryer. Corner lot with large backyard with deck to watch the sunsets and covered front porch to welcome friends and family. There are 2 outdoor storage buildings and 2 car driveway. Close to everything: community center with pool, downtown College Park with Publix, restaurants, banks, shopping, Dubstread Golf Course and Advent Health Orlando (Florida Hospital/Rollins). Short distance from downtown Orlando, Winter Park/Rollins College. Great public schools: Princeton Elementary, Lee Middle and Edgewater High School. Several private schools including St. Charles and Bishop Moore High School. Call Pattie for an appointment or more information: tenant occupied so please do not disturb. Application fee is $75 per adult.