All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2600 Amherst Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2600 Amherst Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 7:05 AM

2600 Amherst Ave

2600 Amherst Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
College Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2600 Amherst Avenue, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
In the heart of College Park, cute 2/1 bungalow as a non-smoking home. Amenities include ceiling fans, blinds throughout, drapes, dishwasher and washer & dryer. Corner lot with large backyard with deck to watch the sunsets and covered front porch to welcome friends and family. There are 2 outdoor storage buildings and 2 car driveway. Close to everything: community center with pool, downtown College Park with Publix, restaurants, banks, shopping, Dubstread Golf Course and Advent Health Orlando (Florida Hospital/Rollins). Short distance from downtown Orlando, Winter Park/Rollins College. Great public schools: Princeton Elementary, Lee Middle and Edgewater High School. Several private schools including St. Charles and Bishop Moore High School. Call Pattie for an appointment or more information: tenant occupied so please do not disturb. Application fee is $75 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 Amherst Ave have any available units?
2600 Amherst Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2600 Amherst Ave have?
Some of 2600 Amherst Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 Amherst Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2600 Amherst Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 Amherst Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2600 Amherst Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2600 Amherst Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2600 Amherst Ave offers parking.
Does 2600 Amherst Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2600 Amherst Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 Amherst Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2600 Amherst Ave has a pool.
Does 2600 Amherst Ave have accessible units?
No, 2600 Amherst Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 Amherst Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2600 Amherst Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland World Gateway
15050 Ember Springs Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr
Orlando, FL 32810
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32826
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Village at Baldwin Park
2055 Lake Baldwin Ln
Orlando, FL 32814
Urbana
4301 Urbana Dr
Orlando, FL 32837
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach