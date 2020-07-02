2318 ELIZABETH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Location, location, location! Did you envision living in the heart of College Park at such an affordable price? Minutes from everything this area has to offer, biking, downtown, major highways, schools, employment centers - absolutely everything!! This great 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex comes with spacious living areas, a shared yard, one parking space in the front, a covered carport parking in the back, private outside storage closet and the best location in Orlando!



In an effort to maintain a quiet and pleasurable living environment for all our residents, we take great care in abiding by our screening criteria. All residents over the age of 18 who will be residing at the home must apply and the application fee is $75.00 per adult.



We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.