2318 ELIZABETH STREET
Last updated June 1 2020 at 3:05 PM

2318 ELIZABETH STREET

2318 Elizabeth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2318 Elizabeth Avenue, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Location, location, location! Did you envision living in the heart of College Park at such an affordable price? Minutes from everything this area has to offer, biking, downtown, major highways, schools, employment centers - absolutely everything!! This great 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex comes with spacious living areas, a shared yard, one parking space in the front, a covered carport parking in the back, private outside storage closet and the best location in Orlando!

In an effort to maintain a quiet and pleasurable living environment for all our residents, we take great care in abiding by our screening criteria. All residents over the age of 18 who will be residing at the home must apply and the application fee is $75.00 per adult.

We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2318 ELIZABETH STREET have any available units?
2318 ELIZABETH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2318 ELIZABETH STREET have?
Some of 2318 ELIZABETH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2318 ELIZABETH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2318 ELIZABETH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 ELIZABETH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2318 ELIZABETH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2318 ELIZABETH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2318 ELIZABETH STREET offers parking.
Does 2318 ELIZABETH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2318 ELIZABETH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 ELIZABETH STREET have a pool?
No, 2318 ELIZABETH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2318 ELIZABETH STREET have accessible units?
No, 2318 ELIZABETH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 ELIZABETH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2318 ELIZABETH STREET has units with dishwashers.

