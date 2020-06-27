2305 EDGEWATER DRIVE

Amenities

LOVE WHERE YOU LIVE! Start loving where you live while enjoying the convenience of your favorite restaurants, coffee shops and boutiques, just an elevator ride away from your front door. This Gorgeous 1BR Condo is located in the Heart of College Park above SunTrust Bank and Armando’s Italian Restaurant and Bar. The open airy floorplan offers generous natural lighting, soft neutral colors and wood and tile flooring throughout. The kitchen opens to dining/living combo overlooking views of the City Soccer Stadium and Downtown Orlando. The bedroom is spacious featuring a walk-in master closet and French doors opening out to your private covered balcony. The master bath offers a walk-in shower, soaker tub and two entries, one from the master and another private door for your guests. As a resident of The Wellesley Luxury Condominiums, you will have access to front desk concierge services, Resident Clubhouse with kitchen, Fitness Center, Secured Gated Parking and Courtyard and Pool and Lounge areas. The Wellesley is a pet friendly building with a dog park on the ground floor for residents only. Don't miss your chance become a College Park Resident and start enjoying events as Holiday on the Drive and College Park Jazz Fest and Spring Fest right outside your doors. College Park is Centrally located near the Ivanhoe Village and Downtown Orlando offering Various Sporting events, Concerts, Sunday Markets and Art Festivals at your finger tips.