Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:04 PM

2305 EDGEWATER DRIVE

2305 Edgewater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2305 Edgewater Drive, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LOVE WHERE YOU LIVE! Start loving where you live while enjoying the convenience of your favorite restaurants, coffee shops and boutiques, just an elevator ride away from your front door. This Gorgeous 1BR Condo is located in the Heart of College Park above SunTrust Bank and Armando’s Italian Restaurant and Bar. The open airy floorplan offers generous natural lighting, soft neutral colors and wood and tile flooring throughout. The kitchen opens to dining/living combo overlooking views of the City Soccer Stadium and Downtown Orlando. The bedroom is spacious featuring a walk-in master closet and French doors opening out to your private covered balcony. The master bath offers a walk-in shower, soaker tub and two entries, one from the master and another private door for your guests. As a resident of The Wellesley Luxury Condominiums, you will have access to front desk concierge services, Resident Clubhouse with kitchen, Fitness Center, Secured Gated Parking and Courtyard and Pool and Lounge areas. The Wellesley is a pet friendly building with a dog park on the ground floor for residents only. Don't miss your chance become a College Park Resident and start enjoying events as Holiday on the Drive and College Park Jazz Fest and Spring Fest right outside your doors. College Park is Centrally located near the Ivanhoe Village and Downtown Orlando offering Various Sporting events, Concerts, Sunday Markets and Art Festivals at your finger tips.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 EDGEWATER DRIVE have any available units?
2305 EDGEWATER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2305 EDGEWATER DRIVE have?
Some of 2305 EDGEWATER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 EDGEWATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2305 EDGEWATER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 EDGEWATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2305 EDGEWATER DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2305 EDGEWATER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2305 EDGEWATER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2305 EDGEWATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2305 EDGEWATER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 EDGEWATER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2305 EDGEWATER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2305 EDGEWATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2305 EDGEWATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 EDGEWATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2305 EDGEWATER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
