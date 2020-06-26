All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2218 MUSSELWHITE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2218 MUSSELWHITE AVENUE
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM

2218 MUSSELWHITE AVENUE

2218 Musselwhite Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
College Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2218 Musselwhite Avenue, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
College Park beauty. Built in 2008, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome. 6 blocks from Florida Hospital. This Townhome, backside entry, has a single car garage and private backyard. Enter the home directly through the garage or private entrance into the beautiful great room. Living, dining, and Kitchen with high ceilings are all open for great entertaining. Kitchen has all appliances, pantry closet and breakfast bar. Livingroom has French doors go out to cute raised deck overlooking private backyard. Downstairs also features a nice half bath and large storage closet. Head up the very nice wood staircase to the 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and Laundry room. With second floor ceilings over 9 feet, it feels more spacious. All bedrooms have carpet. The oversized master bedroom has a large walk-in closet with custom shelving. The Master bath includes a 6ft jacuzzi jetted tub, his and her sinks and vanities, and separate toilet room. Don’t miss this Awesome home to live in this fantastic College Park neighborhood just 2 blocks off the 4 for fast access to….. Everywhere! Pets allowed with restrictions. ready for move in by August 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2218 MUSSELWHITE AVENUE have any available units?
2218 MUSSELWHITE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2218 MUSSELWHITE AVENUE have?
Some of 2218 MUSSELWHITE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2218 MUSSELWHITE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2218 MUSSELWHITE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2218 MUSSELWHITE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2218 MUSSELWHITE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 2218 MUSSELWHITE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2218 MUSSELWHITE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2218 MUSSELWHITE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2218 MUSSELWHITE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2218 MUSSELWHITE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2218 MUSSELWHITE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2218 MUSSELWHITE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2218 MUSSELWHITE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2218 MUSSELWHITE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2218 MUSSELWHITE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Adelaide
6677 Tanglewood Bay Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Cortland World Gateway
15050 Ember Springs Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
The Addison at Universal Boulevard
9875 Universal Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32819
Concord Court at Creative Village
661 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr
Orlando, FL 32812
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St
Orlando, FL 32801
Citi Lakes
12024 Meadowbend Loop
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach