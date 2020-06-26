2218 MUSSELWHITE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

College Park beauty. Built in 2008, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome. 6 blocks from Florida Hospital. This Townhome, backside entry, has a single car garage and private backyard. Enter the home directly through the garage or private entrance into the beautiful great room. Living, dining, and Kitchen with high ceilings are all open for great entertaining. Kitchen has all appliances, pantry closet and breakfast bar. Livingroom has French doors go out to cute raised deck overlooking private backyard. Downstairs also features a nice half bath and large storage closet. Head up the very nice wood staircase to the 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and Laundry room. With second floor ceilings over 9 feet, it feels more spacious. All bedrooms have carpet. The oversized master bedroom has a large walk-in closet with custom shelving. The Master bath includes a 6ft jacuzzi jetted tub, his and her sinks and vanities, and separate toilet room. Don’t miss this Awesome home to live in this fantastic College Park neighborhood just 2 blocks off the 4 for fast access to….. Everywhere! Pets allowed with restrictions. ready for move in by August 1