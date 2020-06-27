2217 Oberlin Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 3/2.5 in College Park! Available immediately! - PENDING - Desirable College Park - This fabulous 2 story, home offers plenty ! You will love the open concept and feel welcomed the moment you step inside. Downstairs you will find lovely hardwood floors throughout. A wood burning fireplace is the focal point of the spacious great room and dining room. Fully equipped kitchen with brand new microwave. The home is very light and bright with ample windows. Convenient 1/2 bath downstairs. Private backyard with wooden deck for relaxing or grilling out. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms with brand new carpet. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet with en-suite bathroom. One car, over-sized garage with plenty of space to park, plus extra space for storage. Washer and Dryer hookups are located in the garage. Convenient College Park location !!!! Close to I-4, FL Hospital, Sunrail and the shops and restaurants of Ivanhoe Village and College Park. Pets at Owners discretion.



