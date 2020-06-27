All apartments in Orlando
Orlando, FL
2217 Oberlin Ave.
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

2217 Oberlin Ave.

2217 Oberlin Avenue · No Longer Available
Orlando
College Park
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2217 Oberlin Avenue, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 3/2.5 in College Park! Available immediately! - PENDING - Desirable College Park - This fabulous 2 story, home offers plenty ! You will love the open concept and feel welcomed the moment you step inside. Downstairs you will find lovely hardwood floors throughout. A wood burning fireplace is the focal point of the spacious great room and dining room. Fully equipped kitchen with brand new microwave. The home is very light and bright with ample windows. Convenient 1/2 bath downstairs. Private backyard with wooden deck for relaxing or grilling out. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms with brand new carpet. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet with en-suite bathroom. One car, over-sized garage with plenty of space to park, plus extra space for storage. Washer and Dryer hookups are located in the garage. Convenient College Park location !!!! Close to I-4, FL Hospital, Sunrail and the shops and restaurants of Ivanhoe Village and College Park. Pets at Owners discretion.

(RLNE4972144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 Oberlin Ave. have any available units?
2217 Oberlin Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2217 Oberlin Ave. have?
Some of 2217 Oberlin Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 Oberlin Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2217 Oberlin Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 Oberlin Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2217 Oberlin Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2217 Oberlin Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2217 Oberlin Ave. offers parking.
Does 2217 Oberlin Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 Oberlin Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 Oberlin Ave. have a pool?
No, 2217 Oberlin Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2217 Oberlin Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2217 Oberlin Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 Oberlin Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2217 Oberlin Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
