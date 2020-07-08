All apartments in Orlando
Orlando, FL
217 E. Muriel Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:49 PM

217 E. Muriel Street

217 East Muriel Street · No Longer Available
Location

217 East Muriel Street, Orlando, FL 32806
Wadeview Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Hoem with Detached Garage Near Downtown Orlando - Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home built in 1947 near downtown. Home features wrap around porch in the front, wood flooring throughout, kitchen equipped with stove, fridge, and window over the kitchen sink. Detached one car garage. Screened in back porch with plenty of room. Enormous partially fenced in back yard. Pets are permitted with prior approval and pet fee. Close to downtown Orlando, the SODO shopping and dining area, and easy access to I-4.

To schedule your viewing and apply, call 407-901-1200.

*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.

**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**

(RLNE5764120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 E. Muriel Street have any available units?
217 E. Muriel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 E. Muriel Street have?
Some of 217 E. Muriel Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 E. Muriel Street currently offering any rent specials?
217 E. Muriel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 E. Muriel Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 E. Muriel Street is pet friendly.
Does 217 E. Muriel Street offer parking?
Yes, 217 E. Muriel Street offers parking.
Does 217 E. Muriel Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 217 E. Muriel Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 E. Muriel Street have a pool?
No, 217 E. Muriel Street does not have a pool.
Does 217 E. Muriel Street have accessible units?
No, 217 E. Muriel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 217 E. Muriel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 E. Muriel Street does not have units with dishwashers.

