2126 University Drive #4

Amazing 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Condo For Rent in Orlando, FL!!! - Welcome home to this amazing 3 bed 2.5 bath plus one car garage condo. You will feel right at home. Water and lawn services included with the rent. Pets are allowed. Walking distance from all the shops and restaurants on College Park. Fenced yard with miniature golf. Upgraded kitchen and great colors throughout unit and lots of closet spaces. All appliances included. Light and bright with high ceilings. MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located just minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



