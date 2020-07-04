All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2124 Lucerne Terrace SODO.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2124 Lucerne Terrace SODO
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:04 AM

2124 Lucerne Terrace SODO

2124 Lucerne Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Orange
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2124 Lucerne Terrace, Orlando, FL 32806
South Orange

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
garage
pet friendly
2124 Lucerne Terrace SODO Available 01/01/20 SODO DUPLEX - Newer duplex in the SODO neighborhood. Fully equipped kitchen with Stainless steel appliances , stack washer/dryer, and quartz counter tops and breakfast bar. Overlooking large living/dining room area with hardwood floors. Large master suite , carpet in both bedrooms. Detached one car garage and street parking. Small front porch. Walk SODO, and all it has to offer. Super Target, 24 Hour Fitness, Starbucks, and numerous other shops and restaurants. Close to Orlando Health. Just half mile from Downtown Orlando.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5328008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2124 Lucerne Terrace SODO have any available units?
2124 Lucerne Terrace SODO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2124 Lucerne Terrace SODO have?
Some of 2124 Lucerne Terrace SODO's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2124 Lucerne Terrace SODO currently offering any rent specials?
2124 Lucerne Terrace SODO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 Lucerne Terrace SODO pet-friendly?
Yes, 2124 Lucerne Terrace SODO is pet friendly.
Does 2124 Lucerne Terrace SODO offer parking?
Yes, 2124 Lucerne Terrace SODO offers parking.
Does 2124 Lucerne Terrace SODO have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2124 Lucerne Terrace SODO offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 Lucerne Terrace SODO have a pool?
No, 2124 Lucerne Terrace SODO does not have a pool.
Does 2124 Lucerne Terrace SODO have accessible units?
No, 2124 Lucerne Terrace SODO does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 Lucerne Terrace SODO have units with dishwashers?
No, 2124 Lucerne Terrace SODO does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
Highpoint Club Apartments
11100 Point Sylvan Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Fusion
2603 Silkwood Cir
Orlando, FL 32818
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Avery Place Villas
5917 Mustang Pl
Orlando, FL 32822
Sanctuary at Eagle Creek Apartments
9800 Sanctuary Approach Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach