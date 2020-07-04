Amenities

2124 Lucerne Terrace SODO Available 01/01/20 SODO DUPLEX - Newer duplex in the SODO neighborhood. Fully equipped kitchen with Stainless steel appliances , stack washer/dryer, and quartz counter tops and breakfast bar. Overlooking large living/dining room area with hardwood floors. Large master suite , carpet in both bedrooms. Detached one car garage and street parking. Small front porch. Walk SODO, and all it has to offer. Super Target, 24 Hour Fitness, Starbucks, and numerous other shops and restaurants. Close to Orlando Health. Just half mile from Downtown Orlando.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5328008)