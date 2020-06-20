212 S Summerlin Ave.

Amenities

3 Bedroom / 2 1/2 Bath - Conviently Located Downtown Orlando Townhome - Rarely Available. Located in the South Eola/Thornton Park District of Downtown Orlando within a few blocks to Lake Eola, this 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom corner townhouse has over 2000 sq ft of living space w/ attached 1 car garage. Expansive windows in all rooms provide plenty of natural light filtered by the Summer Winds HOA's lush landscaping and oak tree canopy. Painted in rich earth tones throughout with ceiling fans and wooden blinds. The first level is all tile flooring. A built in window seat in the living room provides for architectural interest and room opens to a formal dining room. The family room is adjacent to the kitchen which features medium wood cabinets and granite counter-tops and built in microwave, side by side refrigerator with dispenser, dishwasher and range, and a pantry closet with direct access from the one car garage. A laundry closet with hookups for your own washer /dryer and half bath are also on first level for your convenience. Stairs at front entry lead to 2nd level with all new carpeting and 3 generously sized bedrooms. The master suite has approximately 18 x 16 in the bedroom area alone. The master bathroom has dual sinks in contemporary dark wood furniture style cabinet and full wall of mirror. The large walk-in closet is off to one side and a tiled shower with glass doors and commode off the other side. A hallway leads to two more large bedrooms, each with a full wall of closet. The second bathroom contains commode and tub with shower with large tile panels and glass doors. Zoned for Orange County Lake Como elementary and middle and Edgewater high schools. Owner requests no animals. Rent includes lawn service by HOA. AVAILABLE NOW!



(RLNE5796298)