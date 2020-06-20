All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 212 S Summerlin Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
212 S Summerlin Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

212 S Summerlin Ave.

212 Summerlin Avenue · (407) 592-4448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Eola
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

212 Summerlin Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
South Eola

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 212 S Summerlin Ave. · Avail. now

$2,345

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2012 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom / 2 1/2 Bath - Conviently Located Downtown Orlando Townhome - Rarely Available. Located in the South Eola/Thornton Park District of Downtown Orlando within a few blocks to Lake Eola, this 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom corner townhouse has over 2000 sq ft of living space w/ attached 1 car garage. Expansive windows in all rooms provide plenty of natural light filtered by the Summer Winds HOA's lush landscaping and oak tree canopy. Painted in rich earth tones throughout with ceiling fans and wooden blinds. The first level is all tile flooring. A built in window seat in the living room provides for architectural interest and room opens to a formal dining room. The family room is adjacent to the kitchen which features medium wood cabinets and granite counter-tops and built in microwave, side by side refrigerator with dispenser, dishwasher and range, and a pantry closet with direct access from the one car garage. A laundry closet with hookups for your own washer /dryer and half bath are also on first level for your convenience. Stairs at front entry lead to 2nd level with all new carpeting and 3 generously sized bedrooms. The master suite has approximately 18 x 16 in the bedroom area alone. The master bathroom has dual sinks in contemporary dark wood furniture style cabinet and full wall of mirror. The large walk-in closet is off to one side and a tiled shower with glass doors and commode off the other side. A hallway leads to two more large bedrooms, each with a full wall of closet. The second bathroom contains commode and tub with shower with large tile panels and glass doors. Zoned for Orange County Lake Como elementary and middle and Edgewater high schools. Owner requests no animals. Rent includes lawn service by HOA. AVAILABLE NOW!

(RLNE5796298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 S Summerlin Ave. have any available units?
212 S Summerlin Ave. has a unit available for $2,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 S Summerlin Ave. have?
Some of 212 S Summerlin Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 S Summerlin Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
212 S Summerlin Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 S Summerlin Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 212 S Summerlin Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 212 S Summerlin Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 212 S Summerlin Ave. does offer parking.
Does 212 S Summerlin Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 S Summerlin Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 S Summerlin Ave. have a pool?
No, 212 S Summerlin Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 212 S Summerlin Ave. have accessible units?
No, 212 S Summerlin Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 212 S Summerlin Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 S Summerlin Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 212 S Summerlin Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sabal Palm at Lake Buena Vista
13675 Lake Vining Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook
2802 Cheval St
Orlando, FL 32828
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St
Orlando, FL 32806
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity