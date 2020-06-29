All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2105 Harrison Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2105 Harrison Ave.
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

2105 Harrison Ave.

2105 Harrison Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
College Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2105 Harrison Avenue, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Adorable College Park home just steps from Princeton Elementary and a short drive to Edgewater and College Parks fine dining and shopping. Close to Publix, CVS and all area hospitals. This lovely three bed, two bath home features original and well cared for hardwood floors with matching laminate in the kitchen and tile in wet areas. New Carpet, New AC, New Paint throughout. The large fenced in backyard is perfect for pet or areas for the kids to play. Pets under 30lbs with a non refundable pet fee of $250. Lawn maintenance is the responsibility of the tenant.

(RLNE4396548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Harrison Ave. have any available units?
2105 Harrison Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2105 Harrison Ave. have?
Some of 2105 Harrison Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 Harrison Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Harrison Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Harrison Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2105 Harrison Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2105 Harrison Ave. offer parking?
No, 2105 Harrison Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2105 Harrison Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 Harrison Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Harrison Ave. have a pool?
No, 2105 Harrison Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2105 Harrison Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2105 Harrison Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Harrison Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2105 Harrison Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

55 WEST
55 West Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr
Orlando, FL 32837
Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook
2802 Cheval St
Orlando, FL 32828
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd
Orlando, FL 32819
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St
Orlando, FL 32801
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St
Orlando, FL 32839
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St
Orlando, FL 32812

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach