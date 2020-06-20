209 West Princeton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is charming updated home in the heart of College Park. Excellent schools, close to down town, parks, Florida Hospital & Edgewater Drives restaurants and shops! This spacious house features sky lights in the kitchen and living room. The kitchen has granite counter with wood looking tile flooring. Large master bedroom with sitting area, cedar lined closet and large walk-in closet. Sliders from the master and French doors from the dinning room will take you out to the screened covered patio. Newer carpeting in all the bedrooms and all bathrooms and kitchen have been updated. Washer and Dryer (as is) included in the garage. Lawncare provided. This home will go fast. Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,775, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,775, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.