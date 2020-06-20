All apartments in Orlando
209 West Princeton Street

209 Princeton Street · (407) 329-7424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

209 Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is charming updated home in the heart of College Park. Excellent schools, close to down town, parks, Florida Hospital & Edgewater Drives restaurants and shops! This spacious house features sky lights in the kitchen and living room. The kitchen has granite counter with wood looking tile flooring. Large master bedroom with sitting area, cedar lined closet and large walk-in closet. Sliders from the master and French doors from the dinning room will take you out to the screened covered patio. Newer carpeting in all the bedrooms and all bathrooms and kitchen have been updated. Washer and Dryer (as is) included in the garage. Lawncare provided. This home will go fast. Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,775, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,775, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 West Princeton Street have any available units?
209 West Princeton Street has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 West Princeton Street have?
Some of 209 West Princeton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 West Princeton Street currently offering any rent specials?
209 West Princeton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 West Princeton Street pet-friendly?
No, 209 West Princeton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 209 West Princeton Street offer parking?
Yes, 209 West Princeton Street does offer parking.
Does 209 West Princeton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 West Princeton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 West Princeton Street have a pool?
No, 209 West Princeton Street does not have a pool.
Does 209 West Princeton Street have accessible units?
No, 209 West Princeton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 209 West Princeton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 West Princeton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
