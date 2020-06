Amenities

AVAILABLE AUGUST 30TH!: Grande Downtown 1/1 in the heart of downtown.Walk to any venue! Nice complex with pool,fitness and 2 secured parking spaces. Water, sewer, trash and pest control all included. Amazing downtown views. All appliances included. There is an additional HOA application fee of $75 per a person.