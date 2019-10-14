202 E South St. #1051

Amenities

- PENDING - Very Special Townhouse style unit in The Grande Condominium! Very spacious, 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath, 1449 sq. 1st floor unit. Front door opens street side facing the beautiful Dr. Phillips Arts Center. Back door is accessed through the secure condo development. Wood floors on the main, carpet in the upstairs bedrooms. Unit has 2 master suites with walk in closets and large bathrooms, perfect for roommates! Full size w/d, sparkling resort style pool with grills and entertaining area, gym, HOA office open M-F, 9-5 to accept packages, gated secure parking. Unit has 2 assigned space and guest parking available. Walk to Amway, Lake Eola, Dr. Phillips and all that Downtown Orlando has to offer!!



