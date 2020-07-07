2017 ANDERSON PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Modern and spacious 'Green Home' located in Downtown Orlando with 2,000 sq.ft. of living space with a split-floor plan and a detached 1/1 guest house. 14' wood-paneled ceilings and a dining room capped by a custom-designed lighting emplacement. Modern, stained concrete floors run throughout the common areas with bamboo flooring the bedrooms. There is a gas fireplace in the great room & the custom lighting continues the inspiration from the great room to the kitchen. Modern cherry wood cabinetry, imported from Germany, surrounds the kitchen including unique features such as pop-up electrical fixtures & clever corner cabinetry adding storage and convenience. A floating glass and steel hood covers the five-burner gas cook top, which sits on a double oven also in stainless steel. Hidden behind the glass roll-up doors of the appliance garage is a modern microwave with glass display shelves floating above. Beyond the kitchen is a large bonus room and a comfortable den with double doors leading out to the patio that has a built-in overhead hood and retractable screens. The master bedroom has two sets of doors, wood-paneled ceilings, artistic double fan, two walk-in closets, ample storage and a dressing area. The master bath features dual sinks, a large glass shower and an overflow tub with a dramatic waterfall surprise. In addition, there is a mud room, laundry room with stacked washer & dryer that also doubles as a safe room and a 2.5 car garage with a built-in work bench.