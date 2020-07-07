All apartments in Orlando
Last updated January 11 2020 at 1:07 AM

2017 ANDERSON PLACE

2017 Anderson Place · No Longer Available
Location

2017 Anderson Place, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Modern and spacious 'Green Home' located in Downtown Orlando with 2,000 sq.ft. of living space with a split-floor plan and a detached 1/1 guest house. 14' wood-paneled ceilings and a dining room capped by a custom-designed lighting emplacement. Modern, stained concrete floors run throughout the common areas with bamboo flooring the bedrooms. There is a gas fireplace in the great room & the custom lighting continues the inspiration from the great room to the kitchen. Modern cherry wood cabinetry, imported from Germany, surrounds the kitchen including unique features such as pop-up electrical fixtures & clever corner cabinetry adding storage and convenience. A floating glass and steel hood covers the five-burner gas cook top, which sits on a double oven also in stainless steel. Hidden behind the glass roll-up doors of the appliance garage is a modern microwave with glass display shelves floating above. Beyond the kitchen is a large bonus room and a comfortable den with double doors leading out to the patio that has a built-in overhead hood and retractable screens. The master bedroom has two sets of doors, wood-paneled ceilings, artistic double fan, two walk-in closets, ample storage and a dressing area. The master bath features dual sinks, a large glass shower and an overflow tub with a dramatic waterfall surprise. In addition, there is a mud room, laundry room with stacked washer & dryer that also doubles as a safe room and a 2.5 car garage with a built-in work bench.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 ANDERSON PLACE have any available units?
2017 ANDERSON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2017 ANDERSON PLACE have?
Some of 2017 ANDERSON PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 ANDERSON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2017 ANDERSON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 ANDERSON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2017 ANDERSON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2017 ANDERSON PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2017 ANDERSON PLACE offers parking.
Does 2017 ANDERSON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2017 ANDERSON PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 ANDERSON PLACE have a pool?
No, 2017 ANDERSON PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2017 ANDERSON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2017 ANDERSON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 ANDERSON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2017 ANDERSON PLACE has units with dishwashers.

