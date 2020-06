Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

Outstanding, well maintained one-story home available for long-term lease, AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! This home features a large back lanai with a fenced in yard... perfect for al fresco entertaining and your furry family members! Ospery Avenue is located very close to Winter Park, Audubon Park, walkable to Union Park Playground and in between Baldwin Park Elementary and Glenridge Middle School. Don't miss your chance to lease this perfect Baldwin Park Home!