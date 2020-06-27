All apartments in Orlando
1918 S. Conway Rd #10

1918 Conway Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1918 Conway Rd, Orlando, FL 32812
Conway

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
A Terrific location on Conway at Curry Ford where you will find your new condo. This lovely 2nd floor unit has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Your kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a large area for your dining room table. Don't feel like slaving over a kitchen stove well take advantage of your private fenced patio and grill up some burgers and take life a bit easier. All rooms have carpet. All Amenities are included free gym and pool. What more can you ask for? On top of all that you are convenient to the airport and downtown and near to the 408 Toll Road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 S. Conway Rd #10 have any available units?
1918 S. Conway Rd #10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1918 S. Conway Rd #10 have?
Some of 1918 S. Conway Rd #10's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 S. Conway Rd #10 currently offering any rent specials?
1918 S. Conway Rd #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 S. Conway Rd #10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1918 S. Conway Rd #10 is pet friendly.
Does 1918 S. Conway Rd #10 offer parking?
Yes, 1918 S. Conway Rd #10 offers parking.
Does 1918 S. Conway Rd #10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 S. Conway Rd #10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 S. Conway Rd #10 have a pool?
Yes, 1918 S. Conway Rd #10 has a pool.
Does 1918 S. Conway Rd #10 have accessible units?
No, 1918 S. Conway Rd #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 S. Conway Rd #10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1918 S. Conway Rd #10 does not have units with dishwashers.

