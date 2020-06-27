1918 S. Conway Rd #10

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

A Terrific location on Conway at Curry Ford where you will find your new condo. This lovely 2nd floor unit has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Your kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a large area for your dining room table. Don't feel like slaving over a kitchen stove well take advantage of your private fenced patio and grill up some burgers and take life a bit easier. All rooms have carpet. All Amenities are included free gym and pool. What more can you ask for? On top of all that you are convenient to the airport and downtown and near to the 408 Toll Road.