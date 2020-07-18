All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1910 East Livingston Street

1910 Livingston Street · (407) 476-0476 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1910 Livingston Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown South

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1910 East Livingston Street · Avail. Jul 22

$1,625

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 908 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1910 East Livingston Street Available 07/22/20 Nice 2/1 with Garage and Large, Fenced Backyard Downtown - Don't miss this updated 2/1 with Garage and Large, fenced backyard in Downtown Orlando.

This property is situated on a corner lot on Livingston Street and includes a driveway that can fit four cars and a fenced/gated backyard with room for a boat trailed, etc.

This property features modern paint schemes throughout with wood/laminate flooring with marble in the wet areas (kitchen and bath) and central heat and air throughout.

The floor plan includes living room and dining room just off the kitchen. The dining room could also be used for additional livinfg space. The kitchen includes updated granite counters with matching cabinets and refrigerator, range, microwave and a new dishwasher.

There are two spacious bedrooms-one with an additional AC window unit (for those that really like to crank down the AC) along with an updated bathroom with marble tile.

To the back, this property also features a screened back patio overlooking the spacious, fenced backyard, 3 concrete pads in the backyard-perfect for a BBQ area, etc. and a fence with double gate on one side and a single gate on the other with plenty of room for a boat trailer behind the gate.

There is also a 1-Car garage which is a rare commodity in the Downtown area which includes washer/dryer hookups and a new washer/dryer.

This property also has newer windows, newer Central Heat and AC system.

Conveniently located within walking distance to Bumby and Colonial Plaza, several restaurants and close to tons of other dingin establishments and retail stores, schools, with quick access to all of Downtown and the 408 Expressway/I-4.

Some pets may be considered on a case per case basis (no puppies).

Don't miss this opportunity to live close to everything Downtown.

Proof of a renter's insurance policy is required to rent this property.

Call today for an appointment to view this property: (407) 476-0476

Email us: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com

(RLNE4934063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 East Livingston Street have any available units?
1910 East Livingston Street has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 East Livingston Street have?
Some of 1910 East Livingston Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 East Livingston Street currently offering any rent specials?
1910 East Livingston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 East Livingston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1910 East Livingston Street is pet friendly.
Does 1910 East Livingston Street offer parking?
Yes, 1910 East Livingston Street offers parking.
Does 1910 East Livingston Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1910 East Livingston Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 East Livingston Street have a pool?
No, 1910 East Livingston Street does not have a pool.
Does 1910 East Livingston Street have accessible units?
No, 1910 East Livingston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 East Livingston Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1910 East Livingston Street has units with dishwashers.
