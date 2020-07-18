Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

1910 East Livingston Street Available 07/22/20 Nice 2/1 with Garage and Large, Fenced Backyard Downtown - Don't miss this updated 2/1 with Garage and Large, fenced backyard in Downtown Orlando.



This property is situated on a corner lot on Livingston Street and includes a driveway that can fit four cars and a fenced/gated backyard with room for a boat trailed, etc.



This property features modern paint schemes throughout with wood/laminate flooring with marble in the wet areas (kitchen and bath) and central heat and air throughout.



The floor plan includes living room and dining room just off the kitchen. The dining room could also be used for additional livinfg space. The kitchen includes updated granite counters with matching cabinets and refrigerator, range, microwave and a new dishwasher.



There are two spacious bedrooms-one with an additional AC window unit (for those that really like to crank down the AC) along with an updated bathroom with marble tile.



To the back, this property also features a screened back patio overlooking the spacious, fenced backyard, 3 concrete pads in the backyard-perfect for a BBQ area, etc. and a fence with double gate on one side and a single gate on the other with plenty of room for a boat trailer behind the gate.



There is also a 1-Car garage which is a rare commodity in the Downtown area which includes washer/dryer hookups and a new washer/dryer.



This property also has newer windows, newer Central Heat and AC system.



Conveniently located within walking distance to Bumby and Colonial Plaza, several restaurants and close to tons of other dingin establishments and retail stores, schools, with quick access to all of Downtown and the 408 Expressway/I-4.



Some pets may be considered on a case per case basis (no puppies).



Don't miss this opportunity to live close to everything Downtown.



Proof of a renter's insurance policy is required to rent this property.



Call today for an appointment to view this property: (407) 476-0476



Email us: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com



