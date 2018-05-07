All apartments in Orlando
1863 MEETING PLACE
Last updated April 7 2020 at 10:05 AM

1863 MEETING PLACE

1863 Meeting Place · (407) 625-0556
Location

1863 Meeting Place, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2217 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
This 3 story townhome is steps from an 8-lane Junior Olympic pool & fitness facility. The home faces a tree-lined Park and the Village Center is a block away. As you enter, custom wood floors & wrought iron stair railings are the theme. Your personal elevator services each floor. The ground floor has a 2 car oversized garage & also provides a complete Suite with full bath & WIC. The second level offers an upgraded kitchen with eat-in space, granite counters & LG appliances and access to the balcony. The third level is home to the Master Suite plus an additional separate Suite, each with granite counters, soaker tubs and roomy closets. A sense of quality is completed by the crown moldings, coordinated custom blinds,& wireless security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1863 MEETING PLACE have any available units?
1863 MEETING PLACE has a unit available for $2,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1863 MEETING PLACE have?
Some of 1863 MEETING PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1863 MEETING PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1863 MEETING PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1863 MEETING PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1863 MEETING PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1863 MEETING PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1863 MEETING PLACE does offer parking.
Does 1863 MEETING PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1863 MEETING PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1863 MEETING PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 1863 MEETING PLACE has a pool.
Does 1863 MEETING PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1863 MEETING PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1863 MEETING PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1863 MEETING PLACE has units with dishwashers.
