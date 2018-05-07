1863 MEETING PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage

This 3 story townhome is steps from an 8-lane Junior Olympic pool & fitness facility. The home faces a tree-lined Park and the Village Center is a block away. As you enter, custom wood floors & wrought iron stair railings are the theme. Your personal elevator services each floor. The ground floor has a 2 car oversized garage & also provides a complete Suite with full bath & WIC. The second level offers an upgraded kitchen with eat-in space, granite counters & LG appliances and access to the balcony. The third level is home to the Master Suite plus an additional separate Suite, each with granite counters, soaker tubs and roomy closets. A sense of quality is completed by the crown moldings, coordinated custom blinds,& wireless security.