1751 FIREHOUSE LANE

Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath Baldwin Park walk up condo! Everything is on one level with amazing second floor balcony views from the master bedroom and the family which features a covered walk around balcony for those late Orlando evening sunsets!

Ready for a cozy quiet evening? This condo features $30k in upgrades and options when originally built including plantation shutters through out..



Enjoy Baldwin Park with over 50 miles of walking paths including paths around Lake Baldwin. Stroll down the street to Baldwin Park Elementary, or the Baldwin Park business district on New Broad Street. There you can enjoy dining, convenience and entertainment all within a short stroll around the corner from condo.