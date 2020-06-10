All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1751 FIREHOUSE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1751 FIREHOUSE LANE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

1751 FIREHOUSE LANE

1751 Firehouse Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Baldwin Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1751 Firehouse Lane, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath Baldwin Park walk up condo! Everything is on one level with amazing second floor balcony views from the master bedroom and the family which features a covered walk around balcony for those late Orlando evening sunsets!
Ready for a cozy quiet evening? This condo features $30k in upgrades and options when originally built including plantation shutters through out..

Enjoy Baldwin Park with over 50 miles of walking paths including paths around Lake Baldwin. Stroll down the street to Baldwin Park Elementary, or the Baldwin Park business district on New Broad Street. There you can enjoy dining, convenience and entertainment all within a short stroll around the corner from condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1751 FIREHOUSE LANE have any available units?
1751 FIREHOUSE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1751 FIREHOUSE LANE have?
Some of 1751 FIREHOUSE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1751 FIREHOUSE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1751 FIREHOUSE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1751 FIREHOUSE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1751 FIREHOUSE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1751 FIREHOUSE LANE offer parking?
No, 1751 FIREHOUSE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1751 FIREHOUSE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1751 FIREHOUSE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1751 FIREHOUSE LANE have a pool?
No, 1751 FIREHOUSE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1751 FIREHOUSE LANE have accessible units?
No, 1751 FIREHOUSE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1751 FIREHOUSE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1751 FIREHOUSE LANE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zen
9835 Namaste Loop
Orlando, FL 32836
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd
Orlando, FL 32809
The Addison at Universal Boulevard
9875 Universal Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32819
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Palms at World Gateway
9000 Avenue Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd
Orlando, FL 32814
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach