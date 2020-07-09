1738 Shady Ridge Court Unit: 222

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2BR 2.5BA Townhome located in the gated community of Hidden Creek. Move in Ready!! The home is completely tiled downstairs, open floor plan with access to your private enclosed patio. There are full size washer and dryer connections. And a half bath located on the lower level.



Upstairs find two master suites with private bathrooms in each master suite. Additional storage area upstairs. Perfect for a roommate situation. Enjoy your fully equipped kitchen with an excellent designed lower level floor plan for ease of entertaining.



The community of Hidden Creek is centrally located right off Curry Ford Rd with access to dining, shopping, parks, downtown and the 408. You will have a parking space in front of your home. Enjoy the community swimming pool. This is home is priced to rent. Don't miss out on this - it will go quickly!



Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon. Showings on this property only with approved applications.



Small Dogs allowed under 20 lbs - with extra $400 Deposit.



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Renters Insurance Fee may apply



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,167, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,167, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

