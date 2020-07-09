All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1738 Shady Ridge Court Unit: 222

1738 Shady Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

1738 Shady Ridge Court, Orlando, FL 32807
Engelwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2BR 2.5BA Townhome located in the gated community of Hidden Creek. Move in Ready!! The home is completely tiled downstairs, open floor plan with access to your private enclosed patio. There are full size washer and dryer connections. And a half bath located on the lower level.

Upstairs find two master suites with private bathrooms in each master suite. Additional storage area upstairs. Perfect for a roommate situation. Enjoy your fully equipped kitchen with an excellent designed lower level floor plan for ease of entertaining.

The community of Hidden Creek is centrally located right off Curry Ford Rd with access to dining, shopping, parks, downtown and the 408. You will have a parking space in front of your home. Enjoy the community swimming pool. This is home is priced to rent. Don't miss out on this - it will go quickly!

Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon. Showings on this property only with approved applications.

Small Dogs allowed under 20 lbs - with extra $400 Deposit.

Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/orlando

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Renters Insurance Fee may apply

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.OrlandoPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,167, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,167, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1738 Shady Ridge Court Unit: 222 have any available units?
1738 Shady Ridge Court Unit: 222 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1738 Shady Ridge Court Unit: 222 have?
Some of 1738 Shady Ridge Court Unit: 222's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1738 Shady Ridge Court Unit: 222 currently offering any rent specials?
1738 Shady Ridge Court Unit: 222 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1738 Shady Ridge Court Unit: 222 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1738 Shady Ridge Court Unit: 222 is pet friendly.
Does 1738 Shady Ridge Court Unit: 222 offer parking?
Yes, 1738 Shady Ridge Court Unit: 222 offers parking.
Does 1738 Shady Ridge Court Unit: 222 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1738 Shady Ridge Court Unit: 222 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1738 Shady Ridge Court Unit: 222 have a pool?
Yes, 1738 Shady Ridge Court Unit: 222 has a pool.
Does 1738 Shady Ridge Court Unit: 222 have accessible units?
No, 1738 Shady Ridge Court Unit: 222 does not have accessible units.
Does 1738 Shady Ridge Court Unit: 222 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1738 Shady Ridge Court Unit: 222 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
