All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1716 Reppard Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1716 Reppard Rd.
Last updated September 4 2019 at 6:18 PM

1716 Reppard Rd.

1716 Reppard Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1716 Reppard Road, Orlando, FL 32803
Rowena Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Leu Gardens/Lake Rowena Heights - You won't want to miss this immaculate spacious home with upgrades galore. Hardwood floors throughout with tile in kitchen and baths. Open and bright floor plan. Kitchen features stainless appliances and plenty of cabinets. The beauty continues out to the screened patio and large, lush, fenced in back yard. Also a private shed. Small dog with be considered with a non refundable pet fee. No Cats!

Location is also great, near restaurants, hospital, downtown, schools.

Call Donna to schedule an appointment to see.
407-719-5532

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5119514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 Reppard Rd. have any available units?
1716 Reppard Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1716 Reppard Rd. have?
Some of 1716 Reppard Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 Reppard Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1716 Reppard Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 Reppard Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1716 Reppard Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 1716 Reppard Rd. offer parking?
No, 1716 Reppard Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 1716 Reppard Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1716 Reppard Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 Reppard Rd. have a pool?
No, 1716 Reppard Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1716 Reppard Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1716 Reppard Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 Reppard Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1716 Reppard Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way
Orlando, FL 32810
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr
Orlando, FL 32810
Fusion
2603 Silkwood Cir
Orlando, FL 32818
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court
Orlando, FL 32836
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St
Orlando, FL 32801
Baldwin Harbor
1711 Jake St
Orlando, FL 32814

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach