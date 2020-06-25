All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1704 North Shore Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1704 North Shore Terrace
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

1704 North Shore Terrace

1704 North Shore Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
College Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1704 North Shore Terrace, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautifully constructed townhouse is located in College Park steps from Lake Ivanhoe next to Downtown Orlando. Just a brisk walk away from from Orange Ave. Near Fl. Hospital, Orlando Museum of Art, Orlando Science Center, and shops on Edgewater Dr. Home has all the bells and whistles that are currently on trend. 30 yr composite shingles & ADT Alarm System. When you first step into this unit you will be overcome by the tall ceilings and open floor concept. Tray ceiling in the dining area with crown molding. Dark cabinets and hard floors throughout. The kitchen and island invite you to entertain and the prep sink helps invite your guests to join in the preparations. Granite throughout kitchen & all stainless steel Samsung Kitchen Suite. A half bath conveniently located on main floor privatizes the second floor. The master suite provides a sanctuary from the day to day hustle with Large walk in closet, master bathroom with dual sinks. Master easily accommodates a full bedroom suite and sitting area. Upstairs you will find large hallway to common bath, bedroom 1 with walk in closet, 2nd bedroom with private bath and walk in closet. Laundry room is also located on second floor for easy access...a must see!!!

Listing Courtesy Of PES HOMES REALTY

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 North Shore Terrace have any available units?
1704 North Shore Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1704 North Shore Terrace have?
Some of 1704 North Shore Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 North Shore Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1704 North Shore Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 North Shore Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1704 North Shore Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1704 North Shore Terrace offer parking?
No, 1704 North Shore Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1704 North Shore Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 North Shore Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 North Shore Terrace have a pool?
No, 1704 North Shore Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1704 North Shore Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1704 North Shore Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 North Shore Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1704 North Shore Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Avery Place Villas
5917 Mustang Pl
Orlando, FL 32822
Pine Harbour
10600 Bloomfield Dr
Orlando, FL 32825
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave
Orlando, FL 32819
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle
Orlando, FL 32825
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd
Orlando, FL 32814
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave
Orlando, FL 32803
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane
Orlando, FL 32801

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach