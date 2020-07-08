1665 CHATFIELD PLACE

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool clubhouse

This beautiful home is just 4 stories and just under 2300 sq ft. It has beautiful Brazilian cherry hardwood floors on the first 3 floors, with carpet on the top floor. The stairs have wrought iron banisters and wood accents. Upgraded travertine 12" tiles in the kitchen and bathrooms. Master Bath has a separate stand-up shower and jetted tub as well as a dual his and hers sinks. the kitchen is upgraded with stainless steel appliances, zodiac countertops and an island. The first level has one bedroom with it's own full bathroom, the second level has the kitchen, living, dining and half bathroom. The master bedroom, guest bedroom, and 2 full bathrooms are located on the third level. The top level is it's own bedroom/office. Baldwin Park is a wonderful community with a community pool, clubhouse and it's own shopping and restaurants. Close to the 408, I4, and downtown Orlando.



