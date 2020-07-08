All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1665 CHATFIELD PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1665 CHATFIELD PLACE
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:31 AM

1665 CHATFIELD PLACE

1665 Chatfield Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Baldwin Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1665 Chatfield Place, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
This beautiful home is just 4 stories and just under 2300 sq ft. It has beautiful Brazilian cherry hardwood floors on the first 3 floors, with carpet on the top floor. The stairs have wrought iron banisters and wood accents. Upgraded travertine 12" tiles in the kitchen and bathrooms. Master Bath has a separate stand-up shower and jetted tub as well as a dual his and hers sinks. the kitchen is upgraded with stainless steel appliances, zodiac countertops and an island. The first level has one bedroom with it's own full bathroom, the second level has the kitchen, living, dining and half bathroom. The master bedroom, guest bedroom, and 2 full bathrooms are located on the third level. The top level is it's own bedroom/office. Baldwin Park is a wonderful community with a community pool, clubhouse and it's own shopping and restaurants. Close to the 408, I4, and downtown Orlando.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1665 CHATFIELD PLACE have any available units?
1665 CHATFIELD PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1665 CHATFIELD PLACE have?
Some of 1665 CHATFIELD PLACE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1665 CHATFIELD PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1665 CHATFIELD PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1665 CHATFIELD PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1665 CHATFIELD PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 1665 CHATFIELD PLACE offer parking?
No, 1665 CHATFIELD PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 1665 CHATFIELD PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1665 CHATFIELD PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1665 CHATFIELD PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 1665 CHATFIELD PLACE has a pool.
Does 1665 CHATFIELD PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1665 CHATFIELD PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1665 CHATFIELD PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1665 CHATFIELD PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr
Orlando, FL 32818
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Adele Place
7595 Sun Tree Cir
Orlando, FL 32807
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd
Orlando, FL 32825
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach