1643 HANKS AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

ELEGANT in Baldwin Park on a welcoming tree lined street. This David Weekly Key West craftsmen home with a huge front porch is perfectly situated within Baldwin park, walking distance from 2 lakes, bike trails and village center. Beautiful tiled floor in living-room, kitchen and breakfast nook in addition to a newly installed hardwood floor in dining room. Open floor plan with high 30 feet vaulted ceiling in living-room with newly remodeled Coronado stone center with fireplace. Super large kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter and stainless steel appliance. Lots of counter space to work and a dream kitchen to entertain including a huge breakfast bar. A quaint breakfast nook with lot of sunlight overlooking the back yard. An open loft in the second floor is perfect for the study or kid’s games. Extra large master bedroom with enclosed glass shower and tub, his and her dual sinks and a large walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms with a second bathroom with tub also situated on second floor. Utility room on second floor with washer and dryer. House just freshly repainted and AC was installed in 2014. 2 car garage with extra storage spaces. This is your dream home and where better have it than Baldwin Park which offers lake access, 2 community pools, parks, community gym in addition to a large selection of restaurants, entertainment and much more all located within walking to the village center.