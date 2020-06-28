All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1643 HANKS AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1643 HANKS AVENUE
Last updated September 6 2019 at 3:05 AM

1643 HANKS AVENUE

1643 Hanks Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Baldwin Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1643 Hanks Avenue, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
ELEGANT in Baldwin Park on a welcoming tree lined street. This David Weekly Key West craftsmen home with a huge front porch is perfectly situated within Baldwin park, walking distance from 2 lakes, bike trails and village center. Beautiful tiled floor in living-room, kitchen and breakfast nook in addition to a newly installed hardwood floor in dining room. Open floor plan with high 30 feet vaulted ceiling in living-room with newly remodeled Coronado stone center with fireplace. Super large kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter and stainless steel appliance. Lots of counter space to work and a dream kitchen to entertain including a huge breakfast bar. A quaint breakfast nook with lot of sunlight overlooking the back yard. An open loft in the second floor is perfect for the study or kid’s games. Extra large master bedroom with enclosed glass shower and tub, his and her dual sinks and a large walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms with a second bathroom with tub also situated on second floor. Utility room on second floor with washer and dryer. House just freshly repainted and AC was installed in 2014. 2 car garage with extra storage spaces. This is your dream home and where better have it than Baldwin Park which offers lake access, 2 community pools, parks, community gym in addition to a large selection of restaurants, entertainment and much more all located within walking to the village center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 437 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1643 HANKS AVENUE have any available units?
1643 HANKS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1643 HANKS AVENUE have?
Some of 1643 HANKS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1643 HANKS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1643 HANKS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1643 HANKS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1643 HANKS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1643 HANKS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1643 HANKS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1643 HANKS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1643 HANKS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1643 HANKS AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1643 HANKS AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1643 HANKS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1643 HANKS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1643 HANKS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1643 HANKS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr
Orlando, FL 32825
Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln
Orlando, FL 32822
Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook
2802 Cheval St
Orlando, FL 32828
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Montevista at Windermere
6421 Conroy Rd
Orlando, FL 32835
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Sawgrass Apartments
2859 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach