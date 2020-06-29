1627 LONG RIDGE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

1627 LONG RIDGE CT, #270, Gated community. Lakefront, newly renovated 2 story condo/townhouse style. New kitchen cabinets and flooring, granite counter tops in kitchen, fresh paint, ceramic tile downstairs and wet areas, carpet upstairs. Full size washer and dryer. Fenced patio area and storage. Community has 2 pools. Close to shopping, convenient to the university and airport. HOA must approval & fee's required prior to move in. Pets are not allowed. Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage.