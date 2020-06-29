All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1627 LONG RIDGE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1627 LONG RIDGE COURT
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:26 AM

1627 LONG RIDGE COURT

1627 Longridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Engelwood Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1627 Longridge Court, Orlando, FL 32807
Engelwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
1627 LONG RIDGE CT, #270, Gated community. Lakefront, newly renovated 2 story condo/townhouse style. New kitchen cabinets and flooring, granite counter tops in kitchen, fresh paint, ceramic tile downstairs and wet areas, carpet upstairs. Full size washer and dryer. Fenced patio area and storage. Community has 2 pools. Close to shopping, convenient to the university and airport. HOA must approval & fee's required prior to move in. Pets are not allowed. Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1627 LONG RIDGE COURT have any available units?
1627 LONG RIDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1627 LONG RIDGE COURT have?
Some of 1627 LONG RIDGE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1627 LONG RIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1627 LONG RIDGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1627 LONG RIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1627 LONG RIDGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1627 LONG RIDGE COURT offer parking?
No, 1627 LONG RIDGE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1627 LONG RIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1627 LONG RIDGE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1627 LONG RIDGE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1627 LONG RIDGE COURT has a pool.
Does 1627 LONG RIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 1627 LONG RIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1627 LONG RIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1627 LONG RIDGE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Bay
3378 Mission Lake Dr
Orlando, FL 32817
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln
Orlando, FL 32808
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Crowntree Lakes
5759 Crowntree Ln
Orlando, FL 32829
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Northlake Park
9300 Northlake Pkwy
Orlando, FL 32827
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd
Orlando, FL 32825
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane
Orlando, FL 32801

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach