1619 Wilson Avenue

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

If this listing is up the home is still available. Modern 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Town Home with Fenced Backyard and 2 Car Garage. Available July 1 or perhaps earlier. Rent includes all monthly HOA fees. Exterior Pest and Yard / Lawn Maintenance & Irrigation water included. High ceilings at the entryway w fantastic natural light throughout. Spacious Kitchen has granite counters with walk in pantry and newer stainless steel appliances. Wood Floors through downstairs living area and carpet upstairs in bedrooms, Master Suite with nice outside balcony, dual sinks, walk in shower and Jacuzzi Jet Tub, Walk in Closets, the 2nd and 3rd bedroom share a jack and jill bath with dual sinks. Washer / Dryer in Unit, Fenced Back Yard, and two car garage. Central zoned AC (separate upstairs control for lower electric). One block from "A rated" Lake Silver School. Very close to College Park Middle School and Edgewater High School. Minutes and walkable to Edgewater Dr. shopping and restaurants. Pets welcome with pet fee. Serious Inquiries Only. PLEASE INCLUDE YOUR PHONE NUMBER WITH REPLY in addition to the answers to the following: Is the home within your monthly budget? How many People will live in the home? Is it a room mates? Do you have pets? What kind? Age? What is your planned move in date? $50 non refundable application fee per applicant.

Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,250/month rent. $2,250 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Lee T at 407-758-2462 to learn more.