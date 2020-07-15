All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 24 2020 at 7:04 AM

1619 Wilson Avenue

1619 Wilson Avenue · (407) 758-2462
Location

1619 Wilson Avenue, Orlando, FL 32804

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
If this listing is up the home is still available. Modern 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Town Home with Fenced Backyard and 2 Car Garage. Available July 1 or perhaps earlier. Rent includes all monthly HOA fees. Exterior Pest and Yard / Lawn Maintenance & Irrigation water included. High ceilings at the entryway w fantastic natural light throughout. Spacious Kitchen has granite counters with walk in pantry and newer stainless steel appliances. Wood Floors through downstairs living area and carpet upstairs in bedrooms, Master Suite with nice outside balcony, dual sinks, walk in shower and Jacuzzi Jet Tub, Walk in Closets, the 2nd and 3rd bedroom share a jack and jill bath with dual sinks. Washer / Dryer in Unit, Fenced Back Yard, and two car garage. Central zoned AC (separate upstairs control for lower electric). One block from "A rated" Lake Silver School. Very close to College Park Middle School and Edgewater High School. Minutes and walkable to Edgewater Dr. shopping and restaurants. Pets welcome with pet fee. Serious Inquiries Only. PLEASE INCLUDE YOUR PHONE NUMBER WITH REPLY in addition to the answers to the following: Is the home within your monthly budget? How many People will live in the home? Is it a room mates? Do you have pets? What kind? Age? What is your planned move in date? $50 non refundable application fee per applicant.
Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,250/month rent. $2,250 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Lee T at 407-758-2462 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 Wilson Avenue have any available units?
1619 Wilson Avenue has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1619 Wilson Avenue have?
Some of 1619 Wilson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 Wilson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1619 Wilson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 Wilson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1619 Wilson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1619 Wilson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1619 Wilson Avenue offers parking.
Does 1619 Wilson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1619 Wilson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 Wilson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1619 Wilson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1619 Wilson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1619 Wilson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 Wilson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1619 Wilson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
