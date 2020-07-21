All apartments in Orlando
1603 Woodward St. #17

1603 Woodward Street · No Longer Available
Location

1603 Woodward Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Amenities

pet friendly
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEST PRICE in Area with elevator and more Amazing Contemporary Townhome in Colonialtown - Experience an urban feel in this unique 3 story townhome. Concrete floors, wood beams, insulated metal panels and a glass elevator. A bedroom and bath on entry floor, with 2nd floor featuring state of the art kitchen, living and dining areas. 3rd floor offers the other 2 bedrooms each with private bath. Appliances attached to a Samsung Smart Hub. A must see to truly experience this property.

Have added a virtual staging of living and dining rooms to show how awesome this floor plan works

Home shows like NEW!!

Call Donna to schedule your appointment
407-719-5532

(RLNE5053702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 Woodward St. #17 have any available units?
1603 Woodward St. #17 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 1603 Woodward St. #17 currently offering any rent specials?
1603 Woodward St. #17 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 Woodward St. #17 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1603 Woodward St. #17 is pet friendly.
Does 1603 Woodward St. #17 offer parking?
No, 1603 Woodward St. #17 does not offer parking.
Does 1603 Woodward St. #17 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1603 Woodward St. #17 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 Woodward St. #17 have a pool?
No, 1603 Woodward St. #17 does not have a pool.
Does 1603 Woodward St. #17 have accessible units?
No, 1603 Woodward St. #17 does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 Woodward St. #17 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1603 Woodward St. #17 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1603 Woodward St. #17 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1603 Woodward St. #17 does not have units with air conditioning.
