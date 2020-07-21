1603 Woodward St. #17

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities elevator cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEST PRICE in Area with elevator and more Amazing Contemporary Townhome in Colonialtown - Experience an urban feel in this unique 3 story townhome. Concrete floors, wood beams, insulated metal panels and a glass elevator. A bedroom and bath on entry floor, with 2nd floor featuring state of the art kitchen, living and dining areas. 3rd floor offers the other 2 bedrooms each with private bath. Appliances attached to a Samsung Smart Hub. A must see to truly experience this property.



Have added a virtual staging of living and dining rooms to show how awesome this floor plan works



Home shows like NEW!!



