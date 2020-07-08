1513 Woodward St

Amenities

CUSTOM BUILT 3br 2.5ba townhouse with 1 car garage, in the heart of COLONIALTOWN!!! Located just 2 blocks off Mills/50, this home, built in 2000, is sure to impress. Solid wood staircase at entry leads to the bedrooms upstairs. TILE FLOORS on first level, with half bath just off the kitchen and garage. BREAKFAST BAR seating and AMPLE COUNTER SPACE in the kitchen, which is highlighted by real wood cabinets with CROWN MOLDING. Sliding doors off the living room to the manicured lawn, with LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT. All bedrooms are upstairs as well as the full laundry room! Master bedroom boasts spacious WALK-IN CLOSET, which can be a rarity in the area based on when the homes were built. Washer and dryer included. Owner will consider one small pet, with increase in security deposit (no aggressive breeds). LOCATION is convenient to all things in Colonialtown, as well as nearby Thornton Park, Downtown Orlando, Baldwin Park, nearby to FL-408 and I-4, and more! Don't wait on this one...priced to rent FAST. Please drive by first, then schedule appointment to view. Back Yard