150 E ROBINSON STREET 1809

LUXURY HIGH RISE CONDO - SPACIOUS 2/2 with Separate Den - 2/2 with Separate Den and 2 Parking Spaces Overlooking City Skyline on 24th Floor!!The Vue At Lake Eola, a Prestigious Downtown Orlando "Lifestyle" Community Hi-Rise Offers 24 Hour Security and Concierge, Valet Parking,Fingerprint Security Access, Over 3000 sq ft Gym, Tennis/Basketball Courts, Pet Walk on the 7TH Floor Amenity Deck also Features Jr.Olympic- Sized Pool, Grills, a Large Recreational Area w/ Private Media Room, Pool Table and High-End Kitchen for Catering Events Overlooks Lake Eola/ Downtown Orlando Skyline. The Unit Has Insulated Windows and is Built Concrete "Tunnel" Construction Creating a Sound Barrier. Unit Has Granite Counters Thru-out, Wood Cabinets, SS Appls, Hardwood Floors and Ceramic Tile in Bathrooms. Floor to Ceiling Windows in Living and Bedrooms, 2- Exterior Balcony's, Electronic Shades, Walk-in Closet in Master, Inside Utility w/ Additional Storage. Located Across From Lake Eola.



