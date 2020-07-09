All apartments in Orlando
Last updated April 28 2020

150 E ROBINSON STREET 1809

150 E Robinson St · No Longer Available
Location

150 E Robinson St, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
concierge
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
valet service
LUXURY HIGH RISE CONDO - SPACIOUS 2/2 with Separate Den - 2/2 with Separate Den and 2 Parking Spaces Overlooking City Skyline on 24th Floor!!The Vue At Lake Eola, a Prestigious Downtown Orlando "Lifestyle" Community Hi-Rise Offers 24 Hour Security and Concierge, Valet Parking,Fingerprint Security Access, Over 3000 sq ft Gym, Tennis/Basketball Courts, Pet Walk on the 7TH Floor Amenity Deck also Features Jr.Olympic- Sized Pool, Grills, a Large Recreational Area w/ Private Media Room, Pool Table and High-End Kitchen for Catering Events Overlooks Lake Eola/ Downtown Orlando Skyline. The Unit Has Insulated Windows and is Built Concrete "Tunnel" Construction Creating a Sound Barrier. Unit Has Granite Counters Thru-out, Wood Cabinets, SS Appls, Hardwood Floors and Ceramic Tile in Bathrooms. Floor to Ceiling Windows in Living and Bedrooms, 2- Exterior Balcony's, Electronic Shades, Walk-in Closet in Master, Inside Utility w/ Additional Storage. Located Across From Lake Eola.

(RLNE5667900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 E ROBINSON STREET 1809 have any available units?
150 E ROBINSON STREET 1809 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 E ROBINSON STREET 1809 have?
Some of 150 E ROBINSON STREET 1809's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 E ROBINSON STREET 1809 currently offering any rent specials?
150 E ROBINSON STREET 1809 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 E ROBINSON STREET 1809 pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 E ROBINSON STREET 1809 is pet friendly.
Does 150 E ROBINSON STREET 1809 offer parking?
Yes, 150 E ROBINSON STREET 1809 offers parking.
Does 150 E ROBINSON STREET 1809 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 E ROBINSON STREET 1809 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 E ROBINSON STREET 1809 have a pool?
Yes, 150 E ROBINSON STREET 1809 has a pool.
Does 150 E ROBINSON STREET 1809 have accessible units?
No, 150 E ROBINSON STREET 1809 does not have accessible units.
Does 150 E ROBINSON STREET 1809 have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 E ROBINSON STREET 1809 does not have units with dishwashers.

