Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
15 N BROWN AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15 N BROWN AVE
15 N Brown Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
15 N Brown Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
Lawsona- Fern Creek
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome home! has big fenced in back yard with garage in the back, very close to all of the festivities downtown Orlando has to offer! Comes with all appliances including washer/dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15 N BROWN AVE have any available units?
15 N BROWN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15 N BROWN AVE have?
Some of 15 N BROWN AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15 N BROWN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
15 N BROWN AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 N BROWN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 15 N BROWN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 15 N BROWN AVE offer parking?
Yes, 15 N BROWN AVE does offer parking.
Does 15 N BROWN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 N BROWN AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 N BROWN AVE have a pool?
No, 15 N BROWN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 15 N BROWN AVE have accessible units?
No, 15 N BROWN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15 N BROWN AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 N BROWN AVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
