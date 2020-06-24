All apartments in Orlando
14822 Fells Lane
Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:45 AM

14822 Fells Lane

14822 Fells Ln · No Longer Available
Location

14822 Fells Ln, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to Fells Landing, a small wonderful neighborhood located in southeast Orlando, Lake Nona! Zoned for Lake Nona public schools with all A rated. Minutes from Medical City (Nemours Childrens/ Orlando VA/ UCF college of medicine, USTA...) and easy access to highway 417 and 528 for attractions and beaches. Beautiful 4 beds/ 2.5 baths 2 story home with many upgrades: all tile on first floor, espresso hand scraped bamboo in loft and living room areas to match stairway, tray ceiling in the living room, and Martha Stewart patterned carpet installed in all bedrooms. Large kitchen with island combo with family room and open to living room, granite counter top and 42 inches cabinets and travertine backsplash. Custom built mudroom with bench cushion and cubby holes make it convenient when going to/coming home from work. Open concept floor plan makes it easy to entertain! Large loft upstairs. Backyard has vinyl privacy fence, back patio is screened to keep bugs out and shade in. Backyard overlooking to the pond with no rear neighbors and offers a beautiful, peaceful water views. Dual vanity sinks in master bath, with soaker tub and seperate shower. Guest bath also has dual vanity sinks. Energy efficient, high seer air conditioning system, and attic foam insulation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14822 Fells Lane have any available units?
14822 Fells Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 14822 Fells Lane have?
Some of 14822 Fells Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14822 Fells Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14822 Fells Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14822 Fells Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14822 Fells Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 14822 Fells Lane offer parking?
No, 14822 Fells Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14822 Fells Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14822 Fells Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14822 Fells Lane have a pool?
No, 14822 Fells Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14822 Fells Lane have accessible units?
No, 14822 Fells Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14822 Fells Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14822 Fells Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
