14822 Fells Lane

Welcome to Fells Landing, a small wonderful neighborhood located in southeast Orlando, Lake Nona! Zoned for Lake Nona public schools with all A rated. Minutes from Medical City (Nemours Childrens/ Orlando VA/ UCF college of medicine, USTA...) and easy access to highway 417 and 528 for attractions and beaches. Beautiful 4 beds/ 2.5 baths 2 story home with many upgrades: all tile on first floor, espresso hand scraped bamboo in loft and living room areas to match stairway, tray ceiling in the living room, and Martha Stewart patterned carpet installed in all bedrooms. Large kitchen with island combo with family room and open to living room, granite counter top and 42 inches cabinets and travertine backsplash. Custom built mudroom with bench cushion and cubby holes make it convenient when going to/coming home from work. Open concept floor plan makes it easy to entertain! Large loft upstairs. Backyard has vinyl privacy fence, back patio is screened to keep bugs out and shade in. Backyard overlooking to the pond with no rear neighbors and offers a beautiful, peaceful water views. Dual vanity sinks in master bath, with soaker tub and seperate shower. Guest bath also has dual vanity sinks. Energy efficient, high seer air conditioning system, and attic foam insulation.