Orlando, FL
1479 HENDREN DRIVE
1479 HENDREN DRIVE

1479 Hendren Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1479 Hendren Drive, Orlando, FL 32807
Engelwood Park

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Great 2/2 minutes from Downtown, airport, and the expressways! Enjoy tile throughout this home with all appliances. This home features a living room/dinning combo area, a fenced in backyard, and freshly painted. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1479 HENDREN DRIVE have any available units?
1479 HENDREN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1479 HENDREN DRIVE have?
Some of 1479 HENDREN DRIVE's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1479 HENDREN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1479 HENDREN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1479 HENDREN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1479 HENDREN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1479 HENDREN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1479 HENDREN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1479 HENDREN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1479 HENDREN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1479 HENDREN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1479 HENDREN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1479 HENDREN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1479 HENDREN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1479 HENDREN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1479 HENDREN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
