1479 HENDREN DRIVE

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 2/2 minutes from Downtown, airport, and the expressways! Enjoy tile throughout this home with all appliances. This home features a living room/dinning combo area, a fenced in backyard, and freshly painted. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).