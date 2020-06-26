1470 LAKE BALDWIN LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

What a beautiful townhome. This property is conveniently located on the corner and has a lovely greenspace beside the unit that gives you a feeling of tranquility. Inside you will find a nicely appointed 3 bedroom home with all appliances including washer and dryer. On the main level is a large family room/kitchen/dining area with 1/2 bath and large walk in pantry/storage. Upstairs you will find the 3 bedrooms, all easily can fit a king size bedroom set. The master en suite has 2 large walk in closets and an expansive master bathroom with soaking tub, walk in shower and dual sinks. In addition, the laundry area is located upstairs and has full size washer and dryer. Finally, this home has an attached 2 car garage, a whole house water softner system, and comes with all of the Baldwin Park amenities which include 3 pools, 2 fitness centers, and so much more. Available immediately.