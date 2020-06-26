All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:24 AM

1470 LAKE BALDWIN LANE

1470 Lake Baldwin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1470 Lake Baldwin Lane, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
What a beautiful townhome. This property is conveniently located on the corner and has a lovely greenspace beside the unit that gives you a feeling of tranquility. Inside you will find a nicely appointed 3 bedroom home with all appliances including washer and dryer. On the main level is a large family room/kitchen/dining area with 1/2 bath and large walk in pantry/storage. Upstairs you will find the 3 bedrooms, all easily can fit a king size bedroom set. The master en suite has 2 large walk in closets and an expansive master bathroom with soaking tub, walk in shower and dual sinks. In addition, the laundry area is located upstairs and has full size washer and dryer. Finally, this home has an attached 2 car garage, a whole house water softner system, and comes with all of the Baldwin Park amenities which include 3 pools, 2 fitness centers, and so much more. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1470 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have any available units?
1470 LAKE BALDWIN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1470 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have?
Some of 1470 LAKE BALDWIN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1470 LAKE BALDWIN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1470 LAKE BALDWIN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1470 LAKE BALDWIN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1470 LAKE BALDWIN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1470 LAKE BALDWIN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1470 LAKE BALDWIN LANE offers parking.
Does 1470 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1470 LAKE BALDWIN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1470 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1470 LAKE BALDWIN LANE has a pool.
Does 1470 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have accessible units?
No, 1470 LAKE BALDWIN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1470 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1470 LAKE BALDWIN LANE has units with dishwashers.
