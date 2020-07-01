All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1464 Bahia Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1464 Bahia Ave
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

1464 Bahia Ave

1464 Bahia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1464 Bahia Avenue, Orlando, FL 32807
Monterey

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Recently renovated 3/2 pool home in Orlando! - This recently renovated pool home is located in a well established, centralized location just off of Curry Ford Road and Semoran Boulevard. Conveniently located just minutes from the 408 and the Orlando International Airport. The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless appliances. There is ceramic tile flooring throughout. Laundry room is located inside with washer/dryer hookup. One car carport with a large fenced yard. Add yourself to the waiting list by using the link below. Once this property becomes available for showings, you will be notified via email.

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.nodalview.com/ntVsoLwim5Fqst24Enq7agGm

WAIT LIST: To add yourself to the wait list, click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1464-bahia-ave

HOW TO APPLY - Click here for our rental application requirements: https://www.warnerquinlan.com/rental-requirements/

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE4445342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1464 Bahia Ave have any available units?
1464 Bahia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1464 Bahia Ave have?
Some of 1464 Bahia Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1464 Bahia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1464 Bahia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1464 Bahia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1464 Bahia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1464 Bahia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1464 Bahia Ave offers parking.
Does 1464 Bahia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1464 Bahia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1464 Bahia Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1464 Bahia Ave has a pool.
Does 1464 Bahia Ave have accessible units?
No, 1464 Bahia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1464 Bahia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1464 Bahia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

55 WEST
55 West Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
The Adelaide
6677 Tanglewood Bay Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Cumberland Park
8024 Cumberland Park Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr
Orlando, FL 32826
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd
Orlando, FL 32837
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd
Orlando, FL 32825
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach