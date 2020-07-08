All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 14609 Englert Aly.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
14609 Englert Aly
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

14609 Englert Aly

14609 Englert Aly · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14609 Englert Aly, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
New Above Garage Apartment - All Utilities Inc! - Property Id: 272465

Brand new above garage apartment located in Laureate Park scheduled to be complete before end of May. Apartment has tile throughout, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit washer and dryer. Rent includes 1 Gig Internet, Cable TV, Electric, and Water. $200 HOA application fee includes key to access the Laureate Park gym and pools. Door to apartment is on street side and comes with Ring Security Video Doorbell. Looking for professional or student who is looking to be close to medical city but wants the quiet and comfort of a neighborhood over an apartment complex.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272465
Property Id 272465

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5745915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14609 Englert Aly have any available units?
14609 Englert Aly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 14609 Englert Aly have?
Some of 14609 Englert Aly's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14609 Englert Aly currently offering any rent specials?
14609 Englert Aly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14609 Englert Aly pet-friendly?
No, 14609 Englert Aly is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 14609 Englert Aly offer parking?
Yes, 14609 Englert Aly offers parking.
Does 14609 Englert Aly have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14609 Englert Aly offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14609 Englert Aly have a pool?
Yes, 14609 Englert Aly has a pool.
Does 14609 Englert Aly have accessible units?
No, 14609 Englert Aly does not have accessible units.
Does 14609 Englert Aly have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14609 Englert Aly has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southern Oaks
5900 Park Hamilton Blvd
Orlando, FL 32808
Montevista at Windermere
6421 Conroy Rd
Orlando, FL 32835
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle
Orlando, FL 32819
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd
Orlando, FL 32837
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave
Orlando, FL 32804
Hudson at East
12530 Innovation East Drive
Orlando, FL 32828
Urbana
4301 Urbana Dr
Orlando, FL 32837
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St
Orlando, FL 32812

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach