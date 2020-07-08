14609 Englert Aly

Amenities

Brand new above garage apartment located in Laureate Park scheduled to be complete before end of May. Apartment has tile throughout, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit washer and dryer. Rent includes 1 Gig Internet, Cable TV, Electric, and Water. $200 HOA application fee includes key to access the Laureate Park gym and pools. Door to apartment is on street side and comes with Ring Security Video Doorbell. Looking for professional or student who is looking to be close to medical city but wants the quiet and comfort of a neighborhood over an apartment complex.

No Pets Allowed



