142 E MURIEL STREET

BRAND NEW LUXURY CONSTRUCTION, SOUTH DOWNTOWN ORLANDO. Beautiful townhouse on brick and tree-lined street in the heart of the SoDo District. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths & 2 Car garage. All stainless appliances, all surfaces are granite, waterproof engineered flooring (only carpet on the stairs), large front porch with a small side porch, paver driveway. Lawncare and pest control included. Blankner/Boone Schools. Select more than 5 grocery and produce stores nearby. Craft breweries and wine bars are a short rideshare away. Beautiful Wadeview Park is at the end of Muriel Street. The park has a playground and a community center with a gym and pool. The neighboorhood association hosts free movies in the Park and seasonal get-togethers for everyone.