Orlando, FL
142 E MURIEL STREET
Last updated December 7 2019 at 2:35 PM

142 E MURIEL STREET

142 East Muriel Street · No Longer Available
Location

142 East Muriel Street, Orlando, FL 32806
Wadeview Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
BRAND NEW LUXURY CONSTRUCTION, SOUTH DOWNTOWN ORLANDO. Beautiful townhouse on brick and tree-lined street in the heart of the SoDo District. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths & 2 Car garage. All stainless appliances, all surfaces are granite, waterproof engineered flooring (only carpet on the stairs), large front porch with a small side porch, paver driveway. Lawncare and pest control included. Blankner/Boone Schools. Select more than 5 grocery and produce stores nearby. Craft breweries and wine bars are a short rideshare away. Beautiful Wadeview Park is at the end of Muriel Street. The park has a playground and a community center with a gym and pool. The neighboorhood association hosts free movies in the Park and seasonal get-togethers for everyone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 E MURIEL STREET have any available units?
142 E MURIEL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 142 E MURIEL STREET have?
Some of 142 E MURIEL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 E MURIEL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
142 E MURIEL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 E MURIEL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 142 E MURIEL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 142 E MURIEL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 142 E MURIEL STREET offers parking.
Does 142 E MURIEL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 142 E MURIEL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 E MURIEL STREET have a pool?
Yes, 142 E MURIEL STREET has a pool.
Does 142 E MURIEL STREET have accessible units?
No, 142 E MURIEL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 142 E MURIEL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 E MURIEL STREET has units with dishwashers.
