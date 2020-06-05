All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1417 Belgrade Avenue

1417 Belgrade Avenue · (321) 316-6819
Location

1417 Belgrade Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1417 Belgrade Avenue · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Prime location! 1/1 Condo for rent in the Heart of ColonialTown - Mills 50 district! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.

A+ located 1 bedroom 1 bath condo for rent in the highly sought after ColonialTown - Mills50 district

This wonderful property boasts:

Tile floors throughout
WASHER AND DRYER included
Open floor plan kitchen
Private assigned parking

Excellent location! Just minutes from all the restaurants and bars in the Mills Corridor - short drive to East End Market, and The Ivanhoe District - LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!

More pictures coming soon!

12 Month Minimum Lease

Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income. We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Application includes full criminal background, credit check as well as eviction judgments

Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions.
We strive to help ensure mutual accountability and responsibility for the benefit of all our residents/tenants. We require EVERYONE to complete a third-party pet screening and review process through https://belmontmgtgrouprentals.petscreening.com. This quick and easy process ensures we have your pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments, pet/animal history and records, and legal attestation of truthfulness and accuracy on file.

Visit our website for more information related to this and other units in our portfolio
www.BelmontManagemenGroup.com
@BelmontMgtGroup - Twitter
@BelmontManagementGroup - Instagram

(RLNE5700390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 Belgrade Avenue have any available units?
1417 Belgrade Avenue has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 1417 Belgrade Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1417 Belgrade Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 Belgrade Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1417 Belgrade Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1417 Belgrade Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1417 Belgrade Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1417 Belgrade Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1417 Belgrade Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 Belgrade Avenue have a pool?
No, 1417 Belgrade Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1417 Belgrade Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1417 Belgrade Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 Belgrade Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1417 Belgrade Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1417 Belgrade Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1417 Belgrade Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
