Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:51 AM

1409 E. Muriel St.

1409 E Muriel St · No Longer Available
Location

1409 E Muriel St, Orlando, FL 32806
Wadeview Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
1409 E. Muriel St. Available 06/10/20 Beautiful Downtown 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Town House for Rent in Orlando, FL! - Welcome home to the neighborhood of Southern Pines located in the heart of the Milk District! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Spacious living/dining area great for entertaining, features amazing hardwood flooring. WOW! The kitchen has an ample amount of cabinetry, STUNNING granite counter tops, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. In addition it was constructed with all high end finishes, as well as crown molding. Lovely French doors open to a beautiful fire pit in fenced in back yard. All bedrooms are located on the second floor and showcase hardwood flooring. Conveniently located to I-4, restaurants, shopping and more. Zoned for Blankner Elementary School, Blankner Middle School and Boone High School. Pets are not allowed. Professionally leased by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE IN JUNE!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2280719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 E. Muriel St. have any available units?
1409 E. Muriel St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1409 E. Muriel St. have?
Some of 1409 E. Muriel St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 E. Muriel St. currently offering any rent specials?
1409 E. Muriel St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 E. Muriel St. pet-friendly?
No, 1409 E. Muriel St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1409 E. Muriel St. offer parking?
Yes, 1409 E. Muriel St. offers parking.
Does 1409 E. Muriel St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 E. Muriel St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 E. Muriel St. have a pool?
No, 1409 E. Muriel St. does not have a pool.
Does 1409 E. Muriel St. have accessible units?
No, 1409 E. Muriel St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 E. Muriel St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 E. Muriel St. does not have units with dishwashers.

