Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system

1406 Ridgewood Street Available 03/01/19 - PENDING - Historic charmer single family home with open front porch. Features:

Central heat/ac, kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite

counter-tops, full size stackable washer/dryer, alarm system monitoring

not included, hardwood floors in living room, carpet in bedrooms,

window blinds. Lawn service included in rent. Only one

water meter, owner charges front house 75% of water bill. Street

parking only guest house uses drive way. Owner prefers no pets.



No Pets Allowed



