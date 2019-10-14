All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1406 Ridgewood Street

1406 E Ridgewood St · No Longer Available
Location

1406 E Ridgewood St, Orlando, FL 32801
Colonialtown South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
1406 Ridgewood Street Available 03/01/19 - PENDING - Historic charmer single family home with open front porch. Features:
Central heat/ac, kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite
counter-tops, full size stackable washer/dryer, alarm system monitoring
not included, hardwood floors in living room, carpet in bedrooms,
window blinds. Lawn service included in rent. Only one
water meter, owner charges front house 75% of water bill. Street
parking only guest house uses drive way. Owner prefers no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2171401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 Ridgewood Street have any available units?
1406 Ridgewood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1406 Ridgewood Street have?
Some of 1406 Ridgewood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 Ridgewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Ridgewood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 Ridgewood Street pet-friendly?
No, 1406 Ridgewood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1406 Ridgewood Street offer parking?
No, 1406 Ridgewood Street does not offer parking.
Does 1406 Ridgewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1406 Ridgewood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 Ridgewood Street have a pool?
No, 1406 Ridgewood Street does not have a pool.
Does 1406 Ridgewood Street have accessible units?
No, 1406 Ridgewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 Ridgewood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1406 Ridgewood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
