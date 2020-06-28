All apartments in Orlando
14014 DUNANT LANE

14014 Dunant Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14014 Dunant Lane, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
WELCOME TO THE PEACE AND TRANQUILITY OF LAUREATE PARK IN LAKE NONA. STEPS FROM THE VA AND NEMOURS CHILDRENS AND THE NEW HCA TEACHING HOSPITAL. THIS HOME HAS TONS OF SPACE ON THE FIRST FLOOR WITH A SPECTACULAR PORCELAIN TILE FLOOR WITH A LARGE OPEN KITCHEN WITH HIGH END WHITE CABINETS AND GRANITE THROUGHOUT THE HOME. COMPLETE WITH 2 COVERED LANAI'S WITH PLENTY OF SPACE FOR THE FAMILY. THE 2ND FLOOR HAS 4 BEDROOMS AND 3 BATHROOMS WITH A GORGEOUS BALCONY OVERLOOKING THE COURTYARD/GARDENS IN FRONT. THE MASTER HAS HIS AND HER CLOSETS WITH A MASTER BATH THAT WILL WOW YOU!! MATURE LANDSCAPING AND FENCED IN YARD. A QUICK 2 MIN WALK TO THE BRAND NEW LAUREATE PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL.
THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG.
AVAILABLE NOW AND ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

