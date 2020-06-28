14014 DUNANT LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

WELCOME TO THE PEACE AND TRANQUILITY OF LAUREATE PARK IN LAKE NONA. STEPS FROM THE VA AND NEMOURS CHILDRENS AND THE NEW HCA TEACHING HOSPITAL. THIS HOME HAS TONS OF SPACE ON THE FIRST FLOOR WITH A SPECTACULAR PORCELAIN TILE FLOOR WITH A LARGE OPEN KITCHEN WITH HIGH END WHITE CABINETS AND GRANITE THROUGHOUT THE HOME. COMPLETE WITH 2 COVERED LANAI'S WITH PLENTY OF SPACE FOR THE FAMILY. THE 2ND FLOOR HAS 4 BEDROOMS AND 3 BATHROOMS WITH A GORGEOUS BALCONY OVERLOOKING THE COURTYARD/GARDENS IN FRONT. THE MASTER HAS HIS AND HER CLOSETS WITH A MASTER BATH THAT WILL WOW YOU!! MATURE LANDSCAPING AND FENCED IN YARD. A QUICK 2 MIN WALK TO THE BRAND NEW LAUREATE PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL.

THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG.

AVAILABLE NOW AND ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS.