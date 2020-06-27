All apartments in Orlando
138 W AMERICA STREET
Last updated July 13 2019 at 11:48 AM

138 W AMERICA STREET

138 W America St · No Longer Available
Location

138 W America St, Orlando, FL 32801
South Orange

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
You will be pleasantly surprised by this one bed one bath condo as it opens up into a living/dinning area. The kitchen includes full sized appliances and granite countertop. The master bedroom comfortably accommodates a queen bed and has a walk-in closet all most 10' deep. In the heart of Orlandos downtown it is minutes away from the Dr. philips Performing Arts Center, Amway Arena, shopping, entertainment, retaurant and nightlife. Easy access to work as wee, and if you don't work downtown, I4 and the 408 are a quick drive away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

