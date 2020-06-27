138 W AMERICA STREET

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher walk in closets range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

You will be pleasantly surprised by this one bed one bath condo as it opens up into a living/dinning area. The kitchen includes full sized appliances and granite countertop. The master bedroom comfortably accommodates a queen bed and has a walk-in closet all most 10' deep. In the heart of Orlandos downtown it is minutes away from the Dr. philips Performing Arts Center, Amway Arena, shopping, entertainment, retaurant and nightlife. Easy access to work as wee, and if you don't work downtown, I4 and the 408 are a quick drive away.