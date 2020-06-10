13759 Benavente Ave

Amenities

Beautiful 2/2 Water Front Townhome for Rent in Laureate Park! - Wonderful unit in the impressive Laureate Park neighborhood of Lake Nona. Right in the Heart of Orlando's Medical City.



- Private courtyard and balcony that gives you a relaxing view of the Lake Nona Sunsets.

- The master suite has a very large walk-in closet, and master bathroom.

- Upgraded kitchen with an oversized island that overlooks the family room.

- Imagine biking or walking to work - there are 44 miles of walking, jogging and biking trails.

- Laureate Parks Aquatic Center, Fitness Center and Restaurant (CANVAS) with the short walk from your home.

- Basic Cable, High Speed Internet (1GB Speed) and lawn service included in the rent.

- Modern Loft Style Townhome

- 2 car garage



12 - Month Minimum Lease



Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.



Please note, we require all applicants to have

- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,

- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,

- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes



Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.



We will not accept W2s as proof of income.



Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions. There will be a one time non-refundable pet fee, per pet, based on your pets, breed, size, and age.



