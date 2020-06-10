All apartments in Orlando
13759 Benavente Ave

13759 Benavente Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13759 Benavente Avenue, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 2/2 Water Front Townhome for Rent in Laureate Park! - Wonderful unit in the impressive Laureate Park neighborhood of Lake Nona. Right in the Heart of Orlando's Medical City.

- Private courtyard and balcony that gives you a relaxing view of the Lake Nona Sunsets.
- The master suite has a very large walk-in closet, and master bathroom.
- Upgraded kitchen with an oversized island that overlooks the family room.
- Imagine biking or walking to work - there are 44 miles of walking, jogging and biking trails.
- Laureate Parks Aquatic Center, Fitness Center and Restaurant (CANVAS) with the short walk from your home.
- Basic Cable, High Speed Internet (1GB Speed) and lawn service included in the rent.
- Modern Loft Style Townhome
- 2 car garage

12 - Month Minimum Lease

Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.

Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.

We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions. There will be a one time non-refundable pet fee, per pet, based on your pets, breed, size, and age.

Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio. www.BelmontManagementGroup.com www.facebook.com/BelmontManagementGroup
Twitter - @BelmontMgtGroup
Instagram - @BelmontManagementGroup

(RLNE2499280)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 13759 Benavente Ave have any available units?
13759 Benavente Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 13759 Benavente Ave have?
Some of 13759 Benavente Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13759 Benavente Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13759 Benavente Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13759 Benavente Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13759 Benavente Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13759 Benavente Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13759 Benavente Ave offers parking.
Does 13759 Benavente Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13759 Benavente Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13759 Benavente Ave have a pool?
Yes, 13759 Benavente Ave has a pool.
Does 13759 Benavente Ave have accessible units?
No, 13759 Benavente Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13759 Benavente Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13759 Benavente Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
