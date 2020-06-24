13408 BEEBE ALLEY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Steps from the VA, Nemours Children's Hospital, Boxi Park, and all that Lake Nona has to offer!! This remarkable home is one of only 3 direct west(sunset) facing on the water! Yes Lake Nona Laureate Park on the water! The owners have a new addition to their family and really need a Master up. They know whomever leases their home will enjoy the amazing sunsets Daily from the Kitchen, Living, Dining, or perhaps having a drink on the front porch. Amazing Schools include...Laureate Park Elementary, Lake Nona Middle and Lake Nona High School.

This home has too many upgrades to list(Shows Like a model) Owner is an interior design expert! This home can come fully equipped and furnished as you see it if needed! Don't waste time...call to see it immediately before you are watching someone else enjoy a glass of wine while watching a daily sunset!! Very Open plan with tons of light. 3 car garage!!